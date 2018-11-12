IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2018 Released @ Ibps.in, Download Now

IBPS PO Score Card 2018: Prelims Marks Released @ Ibps.in, Download Now

IBPS PO Prelims score cards have been released on the official website of the bank recruitment agency, IBPS. Institute of Banking Personeel selection (IBPS) had earlier released a notification saying the individual score card for IBPS PO 2018 Prelims exam or Probationary Officers preliminary exam will be released today. The IBPS PO scorecard can be accessed now from the official website, ibps.in. The Institute had announced the IBPS PO prelims results on October 31, 2018. The PO score card will be available till November 18, 2018.

The qualifying status of candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO prelims exam was available to check till November 7, 2018.

IBPS PO Prelims 2018 Score Card: How to download

Follow these steps to download your IBPS PO prelims scorecard:

Step I : Visit the official IBPS website, www.ibps.in.

Step II : Click on the link for IBPS PO Prelims Score on the home page.

Step III : Click on the Score Card link again from the next page

Step IV : Enter your registration number and password on next page

Step four: Click on submit and download your score card from next page

Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2018, will now have to appear in the IBPS PO Main Exam 2018. The Main examination will also be Computer Based Test (CBT). The admit card for IBPS PO Main exam will be released shortly.

IBPS PO Main examination will have two components - 155 objective questions, and two long answer type questions. The Main exam will be conducted on November 18 and the admit card for the same will be released shortly.

Meanwhile, IBPS has begun the application process for recruitment of Specialist Officer (SO). Last date to apply for IBPS SO is November 26, 2018.

