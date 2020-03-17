IBPS PO Main Score Card Released; Direct Link Here

IBPS PO Main score card released @ ibps.in; direct link here

IBPS PO main exam score cards have been released online today. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS, the national level banking jobs recruitment agency, has released the scorecards on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for the main exam in November last year may check their scores using their registration details. The IBPS PO or Probationary Officer main exam results were announced in January. The candidates who were successful in the main exam were called for interview, which is the last phase of PO selection.

IBPS PO main exam scores: Direct link

Check your IBPS PO main exam scores from the direct link provided here:

IBPS PO main exam scores

The scores will be available online on the official website of the Institute till March 31.

In 2019, a total of 4,336 vacancies were notified by IBPS for PO posts in nationalized banks.

The main exam was held in November 30.

The provisional allotment for PO posts would be completed by April 2020.

The IBPS would conduct the preliminary exam for PO selection for the recruitment year 2020-21 in October.

This year, IBPS would conduct the 10th successive edition of PO recruitment and the preliminary exam will be held 9 days earlier than it was held last year.

The IBPS PO 2020 notification is expected to be released in July-August. Last year the notice was released on August 7 and the prelims was held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. IBPS PO 2020 details will be notified at ibps.in.

Click here for more Jobs News