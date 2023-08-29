IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2023 Out, Here's How To Check

IBPS RRB Mains exam is expected to be conducted on September 10.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB PO scorecard 2023 for officers scale-1. Candidates who have appeared for the RRB PO Prelims Examination 2023 can check their marks through the official website at ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam was conducted on August 5th, 6th, and 16th, 2023, and the result was declared on August 23.

How to download IBPS RRB PO Marks 2023:

Go to the official website of IBPS

On the homepage, click on the 'CRP RRBs' section

Next, click on the link that reads, 'Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officer Scale-1'

Enter your registration details in the provided fields

Your IBPS RRB PO prelims scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world-class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations.

The IBPS conducts exams-- preliminary, main, and interview-- for the selection of office assistants and officers scale 1, 2, and 3 in the RRBs or Regional Rural Banks. During the year 2022-23, a total of 87.60 lakh candidates registered for various IBPS Examinations.