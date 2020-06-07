IBPS PO Prelims In October

IBPS PO prelims will be held on October 3, 4 and 10.

IBPS PO prelims will be held on October 3, 4 and 10. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the notification soon. For selection to Probationary Officer (PO) posts in nationalised banks, the IBPS will hold a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

The IBPS will hold a single registration for both prelims and main exam.

IBPS conducts exams for selection of POs, clerks and specialist officers (SO) in nationalised banks and regional rural banks.

Before the PO exam, IBPS will conduct the preliminary exam for Regional Rural Banks or the RRB. The exams will be held from August 1 to August 16. Registration for the IBPS RRB is expected to begin soon.

The IBPS clerk will be held on December 12, 13 and 19.

The IBPS SO exam will be held on December 26 and 27.

Unlike other recruitment bodies, like the UPSC and the SSC, IBPS didn't change its exam calendar this year. Many exams have been rescheduled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually IBPS exams are held in October-December.

The UPSC will conduct Civil Services preliminary exam on October 4.

