IBPS PO Registration Portal Closes Tomorrow

IBPS PO 2020 forms are available at ibps.in.

IBPS PO registration portal will close tomorrow (August 26). Candidates who have not registered for the IBPS PO preliminary exam, which is scheduled to be held in October, can fill and submit the application forms which are available on the official website ibps.in. This year, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will select candidates to fill 1,167 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab and Sind Bank.

Candidates can also fill the IBPS PO application forms using their mobile phones.

Before commencing the exam formalities, like issuing the admit cards, IBPS trains few candidates. This is called pre-exam training and it is held for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities. The training is held at specific centres for a week. The training is given for free.

This year, however, IBPS has not yet decided if it will conduct the training. Though in the application form it has asked candidates to give their choice for attending the training, it will decide about the training only if it is possible and safe to conduct it.

The preliminary exam for IBPS PO recruitment will be held on October 3, 10 and 11. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held in November.

