IBPS PO, RRB, Clerk Exams: Know How To Submit Application Form Using Smartphone

IBPS exams: Application formsfor IBPS exams can be submitted using smartphones.

Application forms for IBPS exams can be submitted using smartphones. IBPS has recently notified on its website that candidates can also apply online using their smartphones. The practice of using smartphones for browsing websites and checking results is quite prevalent but usually candidates fill and submit the job applications on a desktop.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts exams for selection of probationary officers, clerks, office assistants and other posts in its own organisation and also for nationalised and regional rural banks. Every year, the institute receives more than 1 crore application forms.

For those candidates who rely on the desktop for submitting application forms, it will be of immense help to know about how to submit the forms using smartphones.

IBPS Job Applications: Know How To Apply Using Smartphones

Go to the browser

Enter ibps.in

Click on the application form link

A message will appear on the screen saying "The website is viewable only in landscape mode"

Switch to "Desktop site". The option to change this is available in the browser

Or else set your screen in auto-rotation mode. This will enable the landscape mode

The application forms will appear the same as they appear on desktop

The mode of filing and submitting the forms is also the same as that is done on the desktop

Click here for more Jobs News