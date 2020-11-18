IBPS Clerk Admit Card Expected Today

IBPS clerk preliminary examination will be held in December.

IBPS clerk exam admit card can be expected today. The admit cards will be released for the preliminary examination scheduled to be held on December 5, 12 and 13. The admit cards will be available on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card (Official Website)

Though IBPS had extended the registration deadline from September 23 to November 6, it had not notified about any changes in the exam date.

Candidates who qualify the exam will appear for the main exam which is scheduled on January 24. For the main exam, IBPS will issue candidates another admit card on January 12.

The provisional allotment is expected to be over by April, 2021.

The preliminary exam will have questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The exam will carry 100 marks in total and will have 100 questions. Candidates will be allowed 60 minutes to attempt the questions.

"Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main examination," IBPS has notified.

Last year the IBPS clerk preliminary exam was held on December 7, 8, 14 and 21 and the recruitment was notified on September 17.

