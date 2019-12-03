Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant Interview Admit Card Released

IB Security Assistant Tier III Interview admit card released

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, has released the admit card for Tier III exam for recruitment of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE). Tier III is personal interview which will begin with effect from December 10, 2019. The Interview or Personality Test will carry 50 marks. The Tier III exam is being conducted for all the candidates who qualified for Tier II exam.

During Tier III exam, a candidate's spoken ability will be tested too.

Tier II examination was only qualifying in nature. Candidates who appeared in Tier II exam are required to obtain minimum 20/50 marks so that their marks in Tier III could be taken into account for preparing final merit list on the basis of combined performance in Tier I and Tier III exam. The cut-off in Tier II is same for candidates of all categories. There is no cut-off for Tier III exam.

Candidates who are due to appear for Tier III, will need their registration number and date of birth to login and download their admit card.

IB Security Assistant Tier III Admit Card Download Link

Meanwhile, IB Security Assistant Tier II exam which was scheduled to be held on September 29, 2019 was postponed in respect of candidates of Srinagar, Jammu and Leh centres. Candidates belonging to these regions will be intimated about the fresh date of exam by email/SMS in due course.

Intelligence Bureau had announced 1024 Security Assistant/ Executive vacancies in 2018.

