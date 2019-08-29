IB Security Assistant Exam Result Declared: What's Next?

Results have been announced for the exam held in February-March for Security Assistant/ Executive post in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs. The said exam is the first phase written test, which will be followed by a second test in which only those candidates who have qualified the first exam would be eligible to appear.

Check IB Result

IB would select candidates on the basis of two written tests and interview to fill up a total of 1,054 vacancies in the Security Assistant/ Executive posts.

The second test would be descriptive type where candidates would be asked to translate a passage of 500 words from local language/ dialect to English and vice versa. The exam would carry maximum 40 marks and candidates would be allowed 1 hour to take the test. There would also be a test to assess the speaking ability of the candidate, which would be carry maximum 10 marks.

The second test would be qualifying in nature. Candidates have to secure minimum 20 marks so that the marks obtained in the interview could be taken into account for preparing final merit list which would be based on the combined performance of the candidate in first written test and interview.

The final selection would be further subject to successful completion of character & antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.