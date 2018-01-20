IB ACIO Result 2017 Declared; Tier 2 Exam In February IB ACIO Tier 1 exam results have been declared. Candidates who had appeared for the exam held on 15 October 2017 can now check their result online at the official web portal of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at mha.nic.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT IB ACIO Result 2017 Declared; Check Now New Delhi: IB ACIO Tier 1 exam results have been declared. Candidates who had appeared for the exam held on 15 October 2017 can now check their result online at the official web portal of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at mha.nic.in. The Tier 2 exam will be held on 25 February 2018. 'Admit cards of the Tier II exam would be sent at the registered email ID of candidates,' reads the official update. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and registration numbers.



Tier 2 exam will be held at 13 centres. The recruiting body has decided to club the candidates of certain centres, for example candidates belonging to Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Siliguri shall have to appear for the Tier 2 exam at Kolkata.



The final selection would be based on combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II & Interview (to be held subsequently) which is further subject to satisfactory completion of character & antecedents verification followed by medical examination.



IB ACIO Tier 2 exam was supposed to be held on 7 January 2018.



Candidates should note that due to printing errors in options of Question Nos. 2, 24, 25 & 78, these questions have not be evaluated and the evaluation has been done for remaining questions only.



Tier 1 exam was held at 33 centres nationwide; but it was not a smooth one. Candidates complained of being allowed less time for the exam, many others claimed that the questions asked were directly copied from online sources. Though candidates were supposed to be allowed a total of 60 minutes for attempting 100 questions (general awareness, quantitative aptitude, logical/ analytical ability and English language, but according to many candidates they were allowed 45-50 minutes to appear for the exam.



