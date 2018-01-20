IB ACIO Result 2017 Declared; Tier 2 Exam In February

Tier 2 exam will be held at 13 centres. The recruiting body has decided to club the candidates of certain centres, for example candidates belonging to Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Siliguri shall have to appear for the Tier 2 exam at Kolkata.
The final selection would be based on combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II & Interview (to be held subsequently) which is further subject to satisfactory completion of character & antecedents verification followed by medical examination.
IB ACIO Tier 2 exam was supposed to be held on 7 January 2018.
Tier 1 exam was held at 33 centres nationwide; but it was not a smooth one. Candidates complained of being allowed less time for the exam, many others claimed that the questions asked were directly copied from online sources. Though candidates were supposed to be allowed a total of 60 minutes for attempting 100 questions (general awareness, quantitative aptitude, logical/ analytical ability and English language, but according to many candidates they were allowed 45-50 minutes to appear for the exam.