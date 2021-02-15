IB ACIO Exam: Important Points For Candidates

IB ACIO admit card is expected soon.

The IB ACIO exam for selection of Assistant Central Intelligence Officers in the Intelligence Bureau will be held in three phases-online exam, descriptive exam and personal interview. For each exam, IB ACIO admit cards will be released, which candidates can download from the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

IB ACIO Exam Candidate Login Link (admit card direct link will be added after the admit card is released)

IB ACIO admit card can be downloaded using registration details.

"The candidates would be required to adhere to the instructions contained in admit card/call letter of online exam, descriptive exam, and interview relating to entry/exit, conduct inside the venue, frisking, etc failing which their candidature would be cancelled," it has been mentioned in the IB ACIO exam notice.

Candidates have to sign the admit card, after downloading it. "Candidates may ensure that the signature uploaded by them are visible since they (candidates) would be required to append signature on admit cards and attendance sheets during subsequent stages of examination and any variation in signature could render them unfit for the examination," the job notice reads.

The IB ACIO online exam will comprise questions from general awareness, quantitative aptitude, numerical/ analytical/ logical ability and reasoning, and English language. In this exam there will be negative marking in which one-fourth of the total marks assigned to a particular question will be deducted for every wrong answer attempted.

The number of candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted to the descriptive exam based on their performance in the online exam. The selection will be subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off which will be 35 marks for candidates belonging to unreserved category, 34 for those belonging to OBC and EWS categories and 33 for the rest.

The pay scale of IB ACIO post is Rs 44900-142400 plus admissible central government allowances. ACIOs will receive special security allowance which will be 20% of basic pay in addition to other government allowances. They will also receive cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days.

Click here for more Jobs News