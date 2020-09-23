Indian Air Force To Conduct Recruitment Rally For Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan In October

IAF has scheduled recruitment rally for Bihar, Haryana and Rajasthan from October 9.

India Air Force (IAF) has announced recruitment rally dates for Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana for selection to Group 'X' (Technical trades) except education instructor trade. The rally will be held from October 9 to October 20. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam, should register their candidature on the website of IAF. The registration will be open from September 27 to 28.

"In view of COVID-19 restrictions and consequent testing constrains, limited candidates can be tested. In case of over subscription, shortlisted candidates based on merit [Percentage (%) marks obtained in Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent examination/Diploma course (as applicable)] would be issued provisional admit cards. Only candidates issued with provisional admit cards are allowed to appear in recruitment rally," the IAF has said.

In Haryana, the rally will be held at 1 Airmen Selection Centre, Ambala Cantonment.

In Bihar, it will be held at 10 Airmen Selection Centre, Air Force Station Bihta, Patna.

In Rajasthan, it will be held at 5 Airmen Selection Centre & Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 Air Force, Jodhpur.

Candidates born between 17 January 2000 and 30 December 2003 who have passed 10+2 or Diploma are eligible to apply.

Meanwhile, at Odisha, Karnataka and Gujarat the recruitment rally has begun today.

