IAF Recruitment Rally From September 23: Registration Begins Today

2020 IAF Airmen Recruitment: Apply online at airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/

For the recruitment rally at Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat and Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Indian Air Force (IAF) will start the registration process today at 11 am. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms at https://airmenselection.cdac.in/. The last date for submission of application form is September 10.

The recruitment rally will be held from September 23 to October 4.

IAF has asked candidates to follow all the COVID-19 instructions issued by Central or State Governments and has said that any candidate showing symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI), will not be allowed for the test considering the safety of other persons.

In Karnataka the rally will be held at Manekshaw Parade Ground, Bengaluru & 7 ASC, AF.

In Odisha, the recruitment rally will be held at Police Training College, Angul.

In Gujarat, UT of Daman & Diu and UT of Dadar & Nagar Haveli the rally will be held at Kendriya Vidyalaya Air Force, Makarpura, Vadodara (Gujarat).

The list of selected candidates will be released on October 31.

