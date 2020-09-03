IAF To Conduct Recruitment Rally For Karnataka, Odisha Candidates From September 23

IAF will start the registration on September 8. (Representational Image)

Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct recruitment rally for Karnataka and Odisha candidates, for selection as Airmen, from September 23 to October 4. Candidates who wish to apply participate in the rally have to register for it. Application forms will be available on the official website https://airmenselection.cdac.in/ from September 8 and the option to register for this rally will close on September 10.

On COVID-19 guidelines, it has asked candidates to follow all instructions issued by Central or State Governments from time to time and has said that any candidate showing symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI), will not be allowed for the test considering the safety of other persons.

Join #IAF: IAF invites online applications for pre-registration from unmarried male citizens (Indian/Nepalese) from the state of Karnataka to appear in recruitment rally to join as an Airman in Group X Trades (Except Education Instructor).

Join #IAF: IAF invites online applications for pre-registration from unmarried male citizens (Indian/Nepalese) from the state of Odisha to appear in recruitment rally to join as an Airman in Group X Trades (Except Education Instructor).

"In view of COVID-19 restrictions and consequent testing constrains, limited candidates can be tested. In case of over subscription, shortlisted candidates based on merit [% marks obtained in Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent examination/Diploma course (as applicable)] would be issued provisional admit cards. Only candidates issued with provisional admit cards are allowed to appear in recruitment rally," IAF has notified.

In Karnataka the rally will be held at Manekshaw Parade Ground, Bengaluru & 7 ASC, AF.

In Odisha, it will be held at Police Training College, Angul.

Unmarried male candidates who have passed Class 12 with Mathematics, Physics and English securing minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English and are born between 17 January 2000 and 30 December 2003 (both days inclusive) are eligible to appear in the recruitment rally.

Candidates with Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a government recognized polytechnic Institute with minimum 50% marks in overall aggregate and 50% marks in English are also eligible to apply. If candidate doesn't have English as a subject in Diploma the marks of Class 10 or Class 12 will be considered.

