HTET 2018 Online Registration Begins @ Htetonline.com, Apply Now

Board of School Education, Haryana has begun the registration for HTET 2018 on the official website of the exam, htetonline.com. Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET 2018 examinations will be held on January 5 and January 6 next year. The HTET will be of a two-and-a-half hour exam for all level I, level II and level III candidates. The registration process for HTET 2018 will be concluded on November 30, 2018. HTET is an eligibility test which is compulsory for recruitment as teacher in government schools in Haryana.

Notification and other details are available on the official website of the Board (bseh.org.in) and also on the exam portal.

HTET 2018: Important Dates

Submission HTET on-line application system to start: November 19, 2018 (6:00pm)

Last date for online application November 30, 2018

Correction in particulars: November 11to December 3, 2018

HTET 2018: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through HTET website htetonline.com. The candidate should enter all details while filling the online form and upload their scanned images of latest coloured photograph, thumb impression and signature.

After successful submission of data and requisite fee (through gateway payment) candidates are required to take printout of Confirmation Page for record and keep it for their reference.

The Confirmation Page is not required to be sent to Board office.

Candidates are advised to go through the "Guidelines/Instructions" given on the registration portal carefully before applying online for HTET. Submitting Identification Proof and Number is mandatory while applying for OnLine Application, said the BSEH notification.

HTET 2018

To ensure that persons recruited as teachers possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at Elementary, Secondary and Senior Secondary levels, one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools recognized by the Department of School Education, Haryana and affiliated by the Board of School Education, Haryana is that he/she should pass the "Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test". "HTET" will be conducted by this Board in accordance with these Guidelines and such other rules/regulations/instructions/policies laid down by the National Council for Teacher Education/Department of School Education, Haryana

