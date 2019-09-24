Haryana Staff Selection Commission Releases Junior Engineer Exam Result

HSSC announces Junior Engineer exam result on official website

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result for the written exam conducted for recruitment of Junior Engineers for various state departments, corporations, and boards. The written examination was conducted on September 1, 2019. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam have been called for document verification process. The exam was held for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Horticulture disciplines.

The Commission had earlier released the tentative answer key for the exam and had invited objections from candidates on the answer key. The Commission has released the result after resolving the valid objections received.

Candidates who appeaerd for the Junior Engineer recruitment exam can check the result for Civil Engineering here, for Horticulture Engineering here, for Mechanical Engineering here, and for Electrical Engineering here.

The document verification process for candidates shortlisted in the Civil Engineering discipline will be held from October 14 to October 16 and on October 18. The document verification process for Horticulture and Mechanical discipline will be held on October 19, 2019.

The document verification process for Electrical discipline will be held on October 22 and October 23, 2019.

Shortlisted candidates are required to report by 9:00 am at Commission's office in Panchukla, Haryana on their assigned date for document verification.

The Commission had announced 1624 posts of Junior Engineer in June this year. HSSC had advertised these posts earlier but no recruitment process could be initiated and the same were cancelled by the commission.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.