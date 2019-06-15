HSSC Announces 1624 Junior Engineer Vacancies; Application From June 20

HSSC Junior Engineer recruitment notice released

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released recruitment notification for 1624 posts of Junior Engineer. The application process will begin on June 20, 2019. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online till July 4, 2019 by 11:59 pm. The last date to deposit application fee is July 8, 2019. Candidates can check the recruitment notification for category-wise vacancy details. The criteria for selection includes written exam, socio-economic criteria and experience.

The online application link will be available on the official HSSC website on June 20. The application fee for female candidates from Haryana is Rs. 75. For SC/ BC/ EWS candidates from Haryana state the application fee for female candidates is Rs. 18 and for male candidates is Rs. 35. For all other candidates the application fee is Rs. 150. For PwD candidates and Ex-Servicemen of Haryana state there is no application fee.

HSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2019: Detailed Advertisement Here

HSSC had advertised these posts earlier but no recruitment process could be initiated and the same were cancelled by the commission. Candidates who had applied for these posts earlier and are eligible against the re-advertised posts will be given age relaxation (if required) and such candidates will also be exempted from the payment of application fee.

The selection process will involve a written test carrying 90 marks weightage. 10 marks weightage will be given to Socio-Economic criteria and experience. The 90 marks written exam will have 75% questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, and other relevant subjects and 25% questions will be from History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

