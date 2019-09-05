Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Releases JE Exam Answer Key

HSSC releases JE answer key: Know how to check

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer keys for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment exam, which was held on September 1. The exam was held for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Horticulture disciplines.

Download JE (Horticulture) Answer Key

Download JE (Mechanical) Answer Key

Download JE (Electrical) Answer Key

Download JE (Civil) Answer Key

Candidates can also raise objection against the answer key till September 6 (5.00 pm). Candidates have to submit their objections at hsscsecyobjection@gmail.com.

Through this recruitment, HSSC will fill up 1624 posts of Junior Engineer.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of various socio economic parameters and experience along with the written exam.

On the other hand, the Commission would begin online application process for filling up 755 posts in Assistant Manager with various departments, Assistant Accountant, Tubewell Operator, Pipe Fitter, Legal Assistant, Tracer, Accounts Clerk, Clerk, Chargeman, Welder, Mason etc. The application process will begin on September 6 and conclude on September 22, 2019. The last date to pay application fee is September 26. Many of these vacancies are re-advertised vacancies, i.e. these vacancies were advertised earlier by the Commission but no recruitment process could be initiated and hence the Commission cancelled the advertisement.

The Commission has already begun the online application process for Post Graduate Teachers recruitment. The last date to apply for Haryana PGT recruitment is September 18 and to pay application fee is September 24.

