Haryana Staff Selection Commission's One-Time Job Registration Facility Open Till May 31

HSSC one time registration facility is open till May 31.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date of one-time job registration facility. Now, candidates can register their candidature for jobs till May 31, Secretary, HSSC has said.

Through this facility job aspirants for various group C, group D categories and non-gazetted teaching posts can register. Class 10th and 12th pass students can register on this portal.

This was launched by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in January, 2021. "With the launch of One Time Registration Portal, youth would be required to apply and submit fees on the Portal only once which would be Rs 500 for general category candidates and Rs 250 for candidates belonging to reserved categories," Mr Khattar had said.

The portal is in line with the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) which was established in August 2020 and is likely to hold its first exam in September 2021. Candidates will pay exam fees once and there will be a common eligibility test.

The One Time Registration Portal will be integrated with the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and the details of the family members of the candidate would be automatically generated while filling up the form.

HSSC OTR Portal: Know How To Register

Click here Enter your mobile number Upload self-attested documentary evidence After uploading the documents and filling the form, download the pdf soft copy alongwith uploaded documents and check it.

Click here for more Jobs News