HSSC To Release Group D Exam Admit Card Next Week

HSSC Group D Admit Card Next Week At hssc.gov.in

HSSC group D admit card is expected on October 29 and November 7. For recruitment to group D posts, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conduct exam on November 10, 11, 17 and 18. Admit cards having details of the exam city, centre, date, shift will be released on hssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the HSSC group D exam admit card using their registration number and password. The exam will be held in two sessions. Since this is group D post recruitment, there will be no interview.

HSSC group D written exam will carry a total of 90 marks and the Commission will assess candidates on the basis of socio economic criteria and experience. The written exam will comprise of questions from general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, English, Hindi and concerned subject. Questions will also be asked from history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture etc. of Haryana.

HSSC will also conduct exams for SI (Male, Female), Fire Station Officer, General Duty Constable (Male, Female), India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State Male Constable (General Duty) and Sub Fire Officer post recruitment. The exams will continue till December 30.

The group D recruitment notification was released by HSSC in August 2018. Class 10 pass candidates were eligible to apply against 18218 vacancies for Peon, Beldar, Animal Attendant, Helper, Mali, Peon-cum-chowkidar etc.

After the selection process is over, the Commission will release a wait list for the recruitment, which will remain valid for a period of one year from the date of recommendation.

Click here for more Jobs News