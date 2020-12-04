Haryana: HSSC To Conduct Exam For Staff Nurse, MPHW, Other Posts In January

HSSC will conduct exam for Nurse and other posts on January 16, 17.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced that the exam for MPHW (Female), Staff Nurse, Laboratory Attendant and Supervisor Female (Graduate) posts will be held on January 16 and 17. These vacant posts are under the Health Department and the Women and Child Development Department Haryana.

The exam will be held in written format and candidates have to mark their answers in the optical marks recognition sheets.

Admit cards for this exam will be released by the Commission on January 6, 2021.

"Admit card for the written exam of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission website. The candidates can download the admit card from the Commission website from January 6, 2021 onwards. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same strictly," the HSSC has notified.

The Commission will conduct a written exam on December 26 and 27 for selection to Gram Sachiv post. Through this recruitment, a total of 697 vacancies in Gram Sachiv post will be filled.

These exams will be held in two sessions: 10.30 am to 12 noon will be the morning session and 3 pm to 4.30 pm will be the evening session, the HSSC has said.

The exams will carry a total of 90 marks and will comprise 90 questions of which 75% weightage will be for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, English, Hindi and other concerned subjects. Rest of the weightage will be on questions related to History, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, etc. of Haryana. Socio-economic criteria and experience will also be considered for the selection to these posts.

