Haryana Gram Sachiv Recruitment Exam On December 26-27

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified that the exam for Gram Sachiv posts will be held on December 26 and 27.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified that the exam for Gram Sachiv posts will be held on December 26 and 27. On November 11, the Commission had announced that this exam will be for three days: December 25, 26 and 27. As per the new schedule, it will not be held on December 25. Through this recruitment, a total of 697 vacancies in Gram Sachiv post will be filled.

The HSSC Gram Sachiv exam will be held offline on optical marks recognition sheets or OMR sheets.

The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.30 am to 12 noon will be the morning session and 3 pm to 4.30 pm will be the evening session, the HSSC has said.

The exam will carry a total of 90 marks and will comprise 90 questions of which 75% weightage will be for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, English, Hindi and other concerned subjects. Rest of the weightage will be on questions related to History, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, etc. of Haryana. Socio-economic criteria and experience will also be considered for the selection to these posts.

