Haryana: Written Exam For Gram Sachiv Post To Be Held In December

HSSC will conduct the written exam for Gram Sachiv post in December.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified that the written exam for selection to Gram Sachiv post will be held on December 25, 26 and 27. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.30 am to 12 noon will be the morning session and 3 pm to 4.30 pm will be the evening session, the Commission has mentioned in the notification which it has released on its website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Gram Sachiv Exam Date

The exam will be held offline on optical marks recognition sheets or OMR sheets, HSSC has said.

The exam will carry a total of 90 marks and will comprise 90 questions of which 75% weightage will be for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, English, Hindi and other concerned subjects. Rest of the weightage will be on questions related to History, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, etc. of Haryana.

Socio-economic criteria and experience will also be considered for the selection to these posts.

Through this recruitment, HSSC will fill 697 posts of Gram Sachiv.

The minimum educational qualification required for the job is graduation. Applications were invited from candidates aged between 17 to 42 years.

Click here for more Jobs News