Haryana Civil Services Exam In May-June, Registration Begins

Haryana Civil Services exam: Apply at hpsc.gov.in till April 2.

Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) and other allied services exam registration has begun. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) till April 2.

Selection to civil services will be through a preliminary exam, a main written exam and a personality test. The preliminary exam is likely to be held in May/ June, the HPSC has said. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main written exam which is likely to be held in August.

A total of 156 vacancies will be filled through these exams. Vacancies are available in Deputy Superintendent of Police, Excise & Taxation Officer, District Food & Supplies Controller, A' Class Tehsildar, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer, Block Development &Panchayat Officer, Traffic Manager, District Food & Supplies Officer and Assistant Employment Officer.

The posts of HCS (Executive Branch) are of Group- A and rest of the posts of Allied Services are of Group- B.

"The preliminary examination is only for shortlisting of category wise candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper - II).The marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards final selection," the HPSC has said. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks.

The main exam will carry a total of 600 marks and will comprise four papers: English, Hindi, General Studies and one optional subject.

The interview will carry a total of 75 marks.

