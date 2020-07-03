How To Prepare For Indian Forest Service Exam: IFS Officer Ankit Kumar Answers

"Focus on NCERT textbooks," suggests the AGMUT cadre officer for the IFS prelims exam.

To help students prepare for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam, IFS Officer Ankit Kumar has shared tips and strategies which can help them to ace the exam. A 2019 batch officer, Ankit Kumar, has answered many common questions asked by students on how to prepare for the coveted exam. On the microblogging platform, Twitter, Mr Kumar is currently discussing about the preparation strategies for Civil Services Examination and Indian Forest Service Examination and the medical and physical fitness required for the services.

"Focus on NCERT textbooks," suggests the AGMUT cadre officer for the IFS prelims exam.

On how to improve skills in English language, he suggests, "read editorial content of English newspapers. Try writing particular section in your own words on regular basis."

For current affairs required for IFS exam, he has advised students to follow the website of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. For other current affairs, he suggests the official website of the government, mygov.in.

"Candidates should learn how to write a concise answer in the exam," Mr Kumar says adding "the answer space provided in the exam is shrinking. These days only three-fourth of the question paper is provided for writing answers. Candidates should therefore use the space judiciously and frame precise and concise answers."

"There should be an introduction, a diagrammatic representation and a conclusion suggesting a recent technology," he said.

About his preparation days he said, "I used to prepare while working in a Bank. I used to reach office early and study for an hour before other staff arrived. Further, I used to consume my travelling time in metro by studying current affairs material. At home, I could take out 3-4 more hours. So, around 6 hrs daily."

Mr. Kumar along with his batchmates has conceptualized the portal BeingIFS.in to help IFS aspirants in their preparation.

The Indian Forest Services (IFS) is one of the three All India Services along with Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Services (IPS). Selection to these services is done by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The IFS exam comprises two successive levels of tests: preliminary exam or the screening test for selection to next level and the main exam for selection to the Indian Forest Service. The main exam consists of a written exam and personal interview.

Candidates with Bachelor's degree in subjects like Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology, Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering are eligible to appear for the IFS exam.

