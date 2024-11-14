UPSC IFS Main Exam 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of UPSC. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials to download the cards.



Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your login details.



The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout as soon as the same are uploaded on the website. The e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024.



The IFS Mains exam is scheduled to take place from November 24 to December 1, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.



UPSC IFS 2024 Exam pattern

The UPSC IFS 2024 examination consists of two stages: the Civil Services Preliminary Exam, which is the first step for selecting candidates for the Mains, and the IFS Mains exam, which includes written tests and interviews. The examination aims to fill a total of 150 vacancies within the Indian Forest Service.



UPSC IFS Exam 2024: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, applicants must be citizens of India

They should be at least 21 years old but not more than 32 years old as of August 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born between August 2, 1992, and August 1, 2003

