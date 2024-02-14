UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam 2024 Registration Starts, Check Pattern, Eligibility

UPSC IFS Exam 2024 aims to fill a total of 150 vacancies within the service.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the notification for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination 2024 and initiated the registration process. Those interested and eligible can submit their applications on the official website by March 5. The Commission will conduct a screening test for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024, through the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, scheduled for May 26.

UPSC IFS Exam 2024: Application Fee

Candidates except females, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

UPSC IFS Exam 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, applicants must be citizens of India.

They should be at least 21 years old but not more than 32 years old as of August 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born between August 2, 1992, and August 1, 2003.

Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree with at least one of the following subjects: Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, and Zoology. Alternatively, they should hold a bachelor's degree in agriculture, forestry, or engineering from any recognised university.

UPSC IFS 2024 Examination

The UPSC IFS 2024 examination consists of two stages: the civil services preliminary exam, which is the first step for selecting candidates for the mains, and the IFS mains exam, which includes written tests and interviews. The examination aims to fill a total of 150 vacancies within the Indian Forest Service.

UPSC IFS Exam 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Locate and click on the IFS registration link.

Register by providing the required details and generate login credentials.

Log in using the details and proceed to fill out the application form.

Upload required documents and make the necessary fee payment.

Submit the form and retain the confirmation page for your records.

Print a copy of the form for future reference.

UPSC IFS Exam 2024: Documents needed