Hindustan Copper Limited Seeks Applications For ITI Trade Apprentice Recruitment

Hindustan Copper Limited has invited application from eligible candidates for engagement of ITI trade apprentices. A total of 129 vacancies are available in 15 trades. Candidates with matric, secondary, 10th class pass under the 10+2 system or equivalent qualification are eligible to apply. Applicants must be ITI pass. Job notification is available on the official website hindustancopper.com. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. Candidates shall have to submit their application in the prescribed format and submit attested copies of the relevant documents.Candidates who get shortlisted on the basis of merit shall have to meet the standards of physical fitness, as set by the recruiting body.'Applicants shall have to register themselves at apprenticeship.gov.in and submit the registration ID proof with the application form of HCL, KCC and mention the same at the serial number 06 of the application form, reads the official notification.Vacancies are available in the trades of mining mate, computer and peripheral hardware repair and maintenance, turner, fitter, electrician, electronic mechanic, draughtsman, welder, mechanic diesel, pump operator cum mechanic, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic, wireman, cable jointer and auto electrician.