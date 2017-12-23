Institute For Plasma Research, Gujarat Apprentice Recruitment; Know More

Institute for Plasma Research (IPR), Gujarat has invited applications for engagement to Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice posts. Candidates with first class degree and Diploma are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates with ITI in the relevant trade are also eligible to apply. A total of 31 posts are open for candidates. 'Candidates having respective First Class Degree/Diploma/ ITI Certificate, who have passed their qualifying examination in the year 2016 and onwards and have not undergone apprenticeship training earlier,' clarifies IPR about the eligibility criteria.Upon selection, which will be on the basis of merit only, candidates will stipend of Rs 9000 (graduate), 8000 (Diploma) and 7000 (ITI).The age limit for applicants is 26 years and it is relaxable by 5 years for SC / ST candidates, 3 years for Other Backward Class and 10 years for Physically Handicapped candidates.The training period is one year.Candidates shall have to send the application in the prescribed format (available on the website) and attest copies of certificates, mark-sheets and also send along a copy of recent passport size photograph to The Acting Chief Administrative Officer, Institute for Plasma Research.The last date for submission of applications is 31 December 2017.