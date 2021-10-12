Minister Seeks IPR Waiver For Equitable Access To Covid Vaccines

Piyush Goyal seeks waiver of IPR to ensure equitable access of Covid vaccines

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called for the waiver of intellectual property rights (IPR) and dismantling new trade barriers to ensure equitable access of COVID-19 vaccines and other such related health essentials in global fight against the pandemic.

“Our response to the pandemic needs to ensure equitable access to vaccines and other COVID-19 related health products by ensuring quick resolution of the supply side constraints,'' said Mr Goyal as per a Commerce Ministry's statement on Tuesday, October 12.

In his address to the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in Naples, Italy, the minister said that one of the ways to dismantle trade barriers is by accepting the TRIPS waiver proposal. The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights is an international legal agreement between all member nations of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

He underlined the requirement for an early universal vaccination against COVID-19. ''I invite G20 countries to join in efforts to make health services accessible and more affordable by the citizens of the world by enabling free flow of health services,” said Mr Goyal.

India is committed towards the United Nations 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to the minister.

He added that India is among the few countries which is on track to exceed its commitments as per the Paris Agreement, urging members to fulfil their commitments regarding the transfer of technology and climate finance - which are far from being fulfilled by the developed countries.

“India has consistently maintained that environmental or sustainability measures need careful assessment to ensure that they do not become new trade barriers and the right forum for them is the dedicated Multilateral Environmental Agreements,” said Mr Goyal.