General Knowledge For UPSC, SSC, RRB And Bank Jobs

This General Knowledge (GK) roundup will cover some of the major events happened in India and world last week. Important topics in this GK roundup include Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, 20th India-Russia annual summit, Chandrayaan 2, moon's South Polar Region, Chandrayaan-2's lander ''Vikram'' and its rover ''Pragyan'', FIFA World Cup 2020, US Open 2019, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit, Institution of Eminence (IoE), Teachers Day in India, and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

GK roundup on September 5

PM Modi's Russia visit

Addressing the plenary session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, PM Modi said in his home state Gujarat instead of saying "Goodbye" people say "Aavjo" (see you later). "And here in Russia, people say 'Do svidaniya' which means until the next meeting," he said. India has the status of a guest country at the EEF 2019. At the invitation of President Putin, PM Modi is the chief guest of the forum. PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region. He and President Vladimir Putin held the 20th India-Russia annual summit and both the countries signed 15 agreements and MoUs to bolster ties.

US Open 2019

Rafael Nadal will play Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the US Open semi-finals after the 18-time Grand Slam champion defeated Argentine 20th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2. Second seed Nadal -- a winner at Flushing Meadows in 2010, 2013 and 2017 -- beat a spirited Schwartzman for the eighth time in as many meetings in a nearly three-hour match that finished early Thursday morning.

Chandrayaan 2 landing

Chandrayaan 2 will reveal the mysteries of the moon's South Polar Region with the ''Vikram'' module all set for a historic soft-landing on the earth's celestial neighbour early on September 7. The moon's South Pole remains shrouded in mystery. There is a possibility of the presence of water in the permanently shadowed areas around it. The South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early Solar System.

FIFA World Cup 2020

Qatar unveiled the logo for the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by the Gulf emirate, displaying it in public spaces in Doha and cities around the world on Tuesday.

Teachers Day in India

Teachers Day is celebrated in India in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a philosopher, scholar, an exemplary teacher, and politician and his dedicated work towards education shaped up the youth of the country.

Boris Johnson Suffers Big Parliament Defeat

Britain may be headed toward new elections after rebel lawmakers served Prime Minister Boris Johnson a devastating loss Tuesday on his first key Brexit vote.

Institutions of Eminence (IoE)

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) issued orders to five higher education institutes conveying their declaration as Institutions of Eminence (IoE). The institutes which have been declared as IoEs include IIT Madras, Banaras Hindu University, IIT Kharagpur, University of Delhi and University of Hyderabad.

