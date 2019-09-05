PM Modi Draws Linguistic Connection Between India, Russia

PM Modi at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and Russia share a linguistic connection in bidding farewell.

Addressing the plenary session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, PM Modi said in his home state Gujarat instead of saying "Goodbye" people say "Aavjo" (see you later). "And here in Russia, people say 'Do svidaniya' which means until the next meeting," he said.

While concluding his speech, PM Modi said, Aavjo, Do svidaniya, amid loud applause from the audience, which included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

India has the status of a guest country at the EEF 2019. At the invitation of President Putin, PM Modi is the chief guest of the forum.

PM Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit on Wednesday, is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region.

He and President Vladimir Putin held the 20th India-Russia annual summit and both the countries signed 15 agreements and MoUs to bolster ties.

