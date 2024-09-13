On Camera, Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Posh Delhi Neighbourhood

A 35-year-old gym owner was shot dead in south Delhi's GK 1 on Thursday night, police said. A CCTV camera captured the chilling moment when a shooter opened fire at the man on a busy road in the posh area.

Rohit Godara, a close aide of Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the murder in a social media post. NDTV cannot confirm the authenticity of the post.

In the video, exclusively accessed by NDTV, the gym owner identified as Nadir Shah, an Afghan-origin man who lived in CR Park, is seen talking to another man while standing next to a couple of parked cars.

At 10.40 pm, a man wearing a chequered shirt approaches the two and begins firing. While one of the men ducks and runs away, the attacker keeps firing at Mr Shah.

He then runs away and hops on a motorcyle parked a few metres away, fleeing the scene.

Police said that he fired around 6 to 8 rounds. They found bullet projectiles and empty cartridges at the spot.

Mr Shah, who was severely injured, was rushed to Max Hospital where he was declared dead.

"The attackers came on a two wheeler, fired on him and ran away. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan told news agency PTI.

According to police, Mr Shah also owned a business in Dubai and has several criminal cases against him. Sources say he was a police informer and who knew senior officials in the Delhi Police.

In a social media post, Godara said he ordered the killing of Mr Shah after his aide Samir Baba, who is jailed at Tihar, sent him a message that Mr Shah was obstructing their business deals. "If anyone else should dare to do the same, they will meet the same fate," the post read.