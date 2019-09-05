HRD Declares Five Institutions Of Eminence Including Madras, Kharagpur IITs And Delhi University

HRD declares five higher education institutes as Institutions of Eminence. IIT Madras is one of them.

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) issued orders to five higher education institutes conveying their declaration as Institutions of Eminence (IoE). The development comes on advice of higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) and an Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) appointed by the Government under the chairmanship of N Gopalaswami to choose 10 public and 10 private IoEs. The institutes which have been declared as IoEs are: IIT Madras, Banaras Hindu University, IIT Kharagpur, University of Delhi and University of Hyderabad.

The Ministry also issued letter of intent to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Vellore Institute of Tech (TN), Jamia Hamdard(Delhi), Kalinga Institute Of Industrial Tech(Odisha) and Bharti Institute Satya Bharti Foundation (Mohali) for sending their preparedness for being declared as IoEs, reported ANI.

In regard to Jadavpur University (West Bengal) and Anna University (Tamil Nadu), two state universities which were also selected by the empowered committee to be declared as IoEs, state governments have been asked to indicate their commitment towards their contribution under the IoE scheme.

"Orders have been issued to five public institutions including IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, DU and University of Hyderabad, declaring them as IoEs," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

"Letter of Intent for granting the IoE status have been issued to five private universities including Amrita Vidyapeetham, Tamil Nadu; Jamia Hamdard University; Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha; and Bharti Institute, Mohali," he added.

The UGC, it its 542nd meeting held in August first week considered the reports of the EEC recommending 15 public institutions and 15 private institutions for considering to give status of IoE.

Since the scheme has only provided for 10 public and 10 private institutions, the UGC examined the list and recommended 20 institutes - 10 public and 10 private - for the IoE status.

(With Input from Agencies)

