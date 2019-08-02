HRD Releases List Of 20 'Institutions Of Eminence'

Institutes which are given IoE status from public category includes IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IISC Bangalore, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, Delhi University, University of Hyderabad, and BHU.

Education | Edited by | Updated: August 02, 2019 20:11 IST
The UGC has examined the list of 15 public and 15 private institutions, the education ministry said.


New Delhi: 

The University Grants Commission or UGC, the higher education regulator, has released a list of 20 institutes - 10 public and 10 private - which are recommended for Institutions of Eminence or IoE status. In case of the private institutions proposed as IoEs, there will be no financial support, but they will be entitled for more autonomy as a special category Deemed University. The UGC, it its 542nd meeting held today has considered the reports of the Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) appointed by Government under the chairmanship of N Gopalaswami recommending  15 public institutions and 15 private institutions for considering to give status of IoE. 

Since the scheme has only provided for 10 public and 10 private institutions, the UGC has examined the list of 15 public and 15 private institutions using 'transparent and verifiable criteria', the education ministry said.

"Since the thrust of the scheme is to prepare institutions for the global rankings, no existing institution which has NOT figured in any of the global/national ranks shall be recommended for the IoE status," a statement from the ministry said.

S NoInstitutionWorld Rankings (QS 2020)India Rankings (QS 2019)Recommendation of UGC
1IIT Bombay (INI)1521Already declared IoE
2IIT Delhi (INI)1824Already declared IoE
3IISC Bangalore (Deemed Univ)1842Already declared IoE
4IIT Madras (INI)2713Recommended for declaring as IoE
5IIT Kharagpur (INI)2815Recommended for declaring as IoE
6Delhi University (Central Univ)4748Recommended for declaring as IoE
7University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad (Central Univ)601-6507Recommended for declaring as IoE
8Jadavpur University, Kolkata (State Univ)651-70012Needs consultation with State Govt. prior to consideration
9Anna University, Chennai  (State Univ)751-80013Needs consultation with State Govt. prior to consideration
10BHU, Varanasi (Central Univ)801-100015Recommended for declaring as IoE
11Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune (State Univ)801-100019
12AMU, Aligarh (Central Univ)801-100033
13Tezpur University (Central Univ)Not ranked36
14Panjab University, Chandigarh (State/Central Univ)Not ranked49
15Andhra University, Visakhapatnam  (State Univ)Not ranked46

Jadavpur University and Anna University can be considered for issue of the IoE status only after the respective State Governments have issued an official communication allocating their share of the funds (up to 50%), according to the ministry.

Private institutes which are recommended for IoE status include BITS Pilani, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Jio Institute (Reliance Foundation, Maharashtra), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Bangalore, VIT Vellore, Jamia Hamdard, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, O.P JINDAL University, Shiv Nadar University, and Bharti (Satya Bharti Foundation).

S NoInstituteIndia Rankings (QS 2019)India Ranking NIRFUGC recommendation
20192018
1BITS Pilani, Rajasthan172317Already selected and given Letter of Intent
2Manipal Academy of Higher Education26911Already selected and given Letter of Intent
3Jio Institute (Reliance Foundation, Maharashtra)Green Field (yet to be established)Already selected and given Letter of Intent
4Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Bangalore4088Recommended for issue of LoI
5VIT Vellore,Tami Nadu441916Recommended for issue of LoI
6Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi51-551823Recommended for issue of LoI
7Kalinga Instt. of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar61-653142Recommended for issue of LoI
8O.P JINDAL University, Haryana66-70--Recommended for issue of LoI
9Shiv Nadar University, Uttar Pradesh-5248Recommended for issue of LoI
10Bharti (Satya Bharti Foundation), DelhiGreenfieldRecommended for issue of LoI in the vacant slot
(yet to be established)
11Azim Premji University, BangaloreNot ranked, not considered
12Ashoka University, Sonepat, HaryanaNot ranked, not considered
13KREA University (IFMR), Chennai, Tamil NaduNot ranked, not considered
14IIHS (Indian  Institute for Human Settlements), BangaloreNot ranked, not considered
15Indian Institute of Public Health, GandhinagarNot ranked, not considered

Among these Bharti and Jio Institute are 'Greenfield Institutions' which are according the ministry, "not there right now but where well-meaning, responsible private investment wants to bring global standards to the country" and these institutes would get 3 year period to establish and operationalise the institution, and thereafter, EEC will consider giving IoE status to such institutions. 

Public varsities which were shortlisted earlier but not recommended now include Savitribai Phule Pune Universit, AMU, Tezpur University, Panjab University and Andhra University.

