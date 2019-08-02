HRD Releases List Of 20 'Institutions Of Eminence'

The UGC has examined the list of 15 public and 15 private institutions, the education ministry said.

The University Grants Commission or UGC, the higher education regulator, has released a list of 20 institutes - 10 public and 10 private - which are recommended for Institutions of Eminence or IoE status. In case of the private institutions proposed as IoEs, there will be no financial support, but they will be entitled for more autonomy as a special category Deemed University. The UGC, it its 542nd meeting held today has considered the reports of the Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) appointed by Government under the chairmanship of N Gopalaswami recommending 15 public institutions and 15 private institutions for considering to give status of IoE.

Since the scheme has only provided for 10 public and 10 private institutions, the UGC has examined the list of 15 public and 15 private institutions using 'transparent and verifiable criteria', the education ministry said.

"Since the thrust of the scheme is to prepare institutions for the global rankings, no existing institution which has NOT figured in any of the global/national ranks shall be recommended for the IoE status," a statement from the ministry said.

Institutes which are given IoE status from public category includes IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IISC Bangalore, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, Delhi University, University of Hyderabad, and BHU.

S No Institution World Rankings (QS 2020) India Rankings (QS 2019) Recommendation of UGC 1 IIT Bombay (INI) 152 1 Already declared IoE 2 IIT Delhi (INI) 182 4 Already declared IoE 3 IISC Bangalore (Deemed Univ) 184 2 Already declared IoE 4 IIT Madras (INI) 271 3 Recommended for declaring as IoE 5 IIT Kharagpur (INI) 281 5 Recommended for declaring as IoE 6 Delhi University (Central Univ) 474 8 Recommended for declaring as IoE 7 University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad (Central Univ) 601-650 7 Recommended for declaring as IoE 8 Jadavpur University, Kolkata (State Univ) 651-700 12 Needs consultation with State Govt. prior to consideration 9 Anna University, Chennai (State Univ) 751-800 13 Needs consultation with State Govt. prior to consideration 10 BHU, Varanasi (Central Univ) 801-1000 15 Recommended for declaring as IoE 11 Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune (State Univ) 801-1000 19 12 AMU, Aligarh (Central Univ) 801-1000 33 13 Tezpur University (Central Univ) Not ranked 36 14 Panjab University, Chandigarh (State/Central Univ) Not ranked 49 15 Andhra University, Visakhapatnam (State Univ) Not ranked 46 Jadavpur University and Anna University can be considered for issue of the IoE status only after the respective State Governments have issued an official communication allocating their share of the funds (up to 50%), according to the ministry. Private institutes which are recommended for IoE status include BITS Pilani, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Jio Institute (Reliance Foundation, Maharashtra), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Bangalore, VIT Vellore, Jamia Hamdard, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, O.P JINDAL University, Shiv Nadar University, and Bharti (Satya Bharti Foundation). S No Institute India Rankings (QS 2019) India Ranking NIRF UGC recommendation 2019 2018 1 BITS Pilani, Rajasthan 17 23 17 Already selected and given Letter of Intent 2 Manipal Academy of Higher Education 26 9 11 Already selected and given Letter of Intent 3 Jio Institute (Reliance Foundation, Maharashtra) Green Field (yet to be established) Already selected and given Letter of Intent 4 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Bangalore 40 8 8 Recommended for issue of LoI 5 VIT Vellore,Tami Nadu 44 19 16 Recommended for issue of LoI 6 Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi 51-55 18 23 Recommended for issue of LoI 7 Kalinga Instt. of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar 61-65 31 42 Recommended for issue of LoI 8 O.P JINDAL University, Haryana 66-70 - - Recommended for issue of LoI 9 Shiv Nadar University, Uttar Pradesh - 52 48 Recommended for issue of LoI 10 Bharti (Satya Bharti Foundation), Delhi Greenfield Recommended for issue of LoI in the vacant slot (yet to be established) 11 Azim Premji University, Bangalore Not ranked, not considered 12 Ashoka University, Sonepat, Haryana Not ranked, not considered 13 KREA University (IFMR), Chennai, Tamil Nadu Not ranked, not considered 14 IIHS (Indian Institute for Human Settlements), Bangalore Not ranked, not considered 15 Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar Not ranked, not considered Among these Bharti and Jio Institute are 'Greenfield Institutions' which are according the ministry, "not there right now but where well-meaning, responsible private investment wants to bring global standards to the country" and these institutes would get 3 year period to establish and operationalise the institution, and thereafter, EEC will consider giving IoE status to such institutions. Public varsities which were shortlisted earlier but not recommended now include Savitribai Phule Pune Universit, AMU, Tezpur University, Panjab University and Andhra University. Click here for more Education News

