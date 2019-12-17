Ministerial Panel To Study Bifurcation Of Anna University

The Tamil Nadu government plan is to have 2 universities: Anna Institute of Eminence and Anna University.

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a five-member ministerial committee to study the issue of bifurcating Anna University.

As per a government order issued on Monday, the committee will comprise K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister of School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, P. Thangamani, Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, D. Jayakumar, Minister of Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Reforms, C.V. Shanmugam, Minister of Law, Courts and Prisons, and K.P. Anbalagan, Minister for Higher Education.

The Tamil Nadu government plans to have two universities -- Anna Institute of Eminence and Anna University -- by amending the Anna University Act, 1978, and enacting a new law.

According to the government order, the Central government has clarified that the provisions of reservation in admission would continue to apply even after getting the Institute of Eminence status.

