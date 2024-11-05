Check List Of Candidates Qualified For Semi Final Round Of ICSI GK Quiz 2024

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the list of candidates who qualified for appearing in Semi-Final round of All India Online Current Affairs and GK Quiz-2024. The quiz for the Semi Final Round is scheduled for November 14, 2024 at 4 pm. The preliminary round was held on November 1, 2024, while the final round is scheduled for November 22, 2024.

A total of 1,883 candidates have qualified for the GK Quiz 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the ICSI to check the list of qualified students.

The registration process for the quiz started on August 16 and concluded on October 30, 2024.



Eligibility criteria

The quiz is open to students from the following categories:

Students pursuing class 11/12

Qualified class 12

Pursuing graduation of any stream

Students who have registered for the CSEET

The maximum age limit of the candidates who applied for the quiz has not exceeded 25 years of age.

Students of ICSI, employees of the ICSI and their wards and spouse are not eligible to participate in the quiz.



Student securing the first prize will be entitled for a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Those who get the second prize will be entitled for a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and the third winner will get Rs 10,000. Additionally, special appreciation prize of Rs 5,000 will be awarded for state/UT toppers. Around 10 consolation prize winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,000 each.