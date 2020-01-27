India Post Re-Opens Application For Gramin Dak Sevak For Assam Circle

India Post has re-opened GDS recruitment application for Assam circle

India Post has re-opened the application process for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment for Assam circle. It will accept applications for Assam circle from January 27 to February 9, 2020. Applicants will have to register and complete application during this period.

With the re-opening of the application process, India Post has also revised eligibility conditions. Earlier, the local language criteria was based on the language spoken in a particular region of Assam but now any candidate who has studied Assamese, Bengali, or Bodo up to class 10 can apply for any GDS vacancy across Assam.

Candidates who had applied for the recruitment the first time, and want to change their options, they can do so by using the 'Apply Online' option as well. If they choose to change their options, their earlier options will be forfeited.

India Post had announced 919 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies last year.

To be eligible for recruitment, the candidate must have passed Secondary School Certificate examination or should have passed class 10th examination from a recognized board of education. The candidate must be between 18 years to 40 years of age.

Applicants are also required to have knowledge of cycling and will have to submit a declaration in this regard.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their marks in class 10. No weightage will be given to higher educational qualifications.

