India Post Extends Application Date For Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment

India Post extends last date to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment

India Post has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak for Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab Circles. The last date to register online on the recruitment portal has been extended up to September 16 and the last date to complete application process has been extended up to September 22, 2019. The posts available include Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak.

State-wise number of vacancies available are:

Assam - 919 Posts

Bihar - 1063 Posts

Gujarat - 2510 Posts

Karnataka - 2637 Posts

Kerala - 2086 Posts

Punjab - 851 Posts

To be eligible for recruitment, the candidate must have passed Secondary School Certificate examination or should have passed class 10th examination from a recognized board of education. The candidate must be between 18 years to 40 years of age. (Refer to recruitment advertisement for relaxation on upper age)

Another important requirement is that the applicant must have studied the local language at least up to class 10.

Interested candidate must also have knowledge of cycling.

"Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motor cycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect," reads the job notice.

