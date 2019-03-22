More Than 8,000 Jobs Announced By India Post In Tamil Nadu, Odisha

India Post GDS Recruitment 2019: More Than 8000 Posts. Apply Before April 15

India Post has announced jobs under Tamil Nadu and Odisha postal circles. The said recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevaks-Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak-is open to candidates with class 10 pass qualification in the age group of 18-40 years. The applicant must have obtained the qualifying degree with passing marks in Mathematics and English. The applicant must also have knowledge of the local languages-Odia and Tamil-at least up to 10th standard. The last date for submission of application is April 15.

"Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motor cycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect," reads the job notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the class 10 exam. "In case candidates get the same marks, the merit order would be taken as DOB(higher age as merit), ST female, SC female, OBC female, EWS female, UR female, ST Male, SC Male, OBC male, EWS male, UR male," reads the job notice.

