"If We Move Back...": NRI Techie Worried About Children Adapting To India Life Amid Layoffs

An NRI working for a FAANG company in the US has expressed concerns about losing employment in the coming months, which may force him to relocate his family back to India. Taking to Reddit, the user said he was currently working in the US on an H1B visa, but owing to the recent spate of tech layoffs, his job was not safe.

"I am currently in the US working for a FAANG company, but there is a very high probability that my role will be eliminated in the next couple of months, and I am still on H1B," wrote the OP in the r/returnToIndia subreddit.

The OP said his two kids are currently in elementary school and high school, which had him concerned about their well-being if they were to return to India.

"I am married with 2 kids, first one is in high school and the second one is still in elementary. I am very much worried for my elder one as both my kids have lived all their life in the US."

"The elder kid wasn't born in the US and we moved to the US when he was just a few months old. Anybody has experience back with high school kid and how did they cope with studies, change in culture amongst other things?"

The user sought help from strangers on social media to tell him if relocation was going to be alright for his family.

"We will be moving back to Bangalore as that's where our roots are. I would love to hear back from folks who moved back with high school kids."

Social media reacts

As the post went viral, a section of social media users assured the OP that his family would be fine relocating to India while others said he might need to start making arrangements right away.

"It will be a big deal only if you make it one. Kids are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for," said one user while another added: "I moved back. The kids are doing really well. I don't think that's a problem. The real issue is in finding work here and adjusting to the work culture. Another issue is adjusting to the quality of life."

A third commented: "If I were you I would start looking for a new job right away and at the same time I would start making the elder kid prepared mentally to move to India."

A fourth said: "You need to believe in your kids that they will do better with kind of opportunities there are now and support they will get from their parents."

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to massive rounds of layoffs in the tech industry in the US. Microsoft recently announced plans to sack as many as four per cent, or roughly 9,100, of its employees in the largest round of job cuts since 2023