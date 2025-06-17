India Post Releases 4th Merit List For GDS Recruitment 2025, Check What's Next

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: India Post has released the fourth merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025. Candidates awaiting their results can check their names in the merit list by visiting the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The merit list includes the names of candidates selected for various GDS posts such as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across different states. Selection is based on the marks secured in Class 10; no written examination is conducted as part of the recruitment process.

Candidates Selected In Merit List to Undergo Document Verification

Those whose names appear in the merit list must undergo the document verification process.

How To Access India Post GDS 4th Merit List:

Candidates can check the state-wise fourth merit list for GDS posts by following these steps:

Visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Navigate to the Candidate's Corner and click on GDS Online Engagement.

Under your respective postal circle, find Supplementary List-IV.

Download the PDF and search for your result using your registration number.

Each merit list PDF includes the names of shortlisted candidates, their registration numbers, percentage marks, and allotted divisions.

What Happens After Selection?



Instructions for Candidates in the Fourth Merit List

Candidates whose names are listed in the fourth merit list should wait for official communication-either a phone call or a written notice-from the concerned Divisional Head or Post Office. This will include details about the document verification schedule and venue.

Mandatory Physical Presence for Verification

Candidates must be physically present at the assigned location on the specified date with all required documents.

Documents Required For Verification

Original Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Proof of date of birth

Valid caste/category certificate (if applicable)

Certificate of computer training completion

Valid government-issued photo ID (e.g., Aadhaar or Voter ID)

Two passport-size photographs

Two self-attested photocopies of each of the above documents

Failure to produce any of the above documents may result in cancellation of the provisional selection.

Applicants are advised to regularly check their SMS, email, and the official portal for further updates or instructions.