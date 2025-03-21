India Post GDS Result 2025 Merit List To Be Out Soon

India Post will soon announce the results for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on the official website of the Post of India. Applicants will be able to check their results on the official website of the Post of India. The result will be announced based on a system-generated merit list prepared based on marks obtained in Class 10 board examination. The process does not require candidates to appear for any exam. The results will be out for all the regions on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.



The department will release the shortlisted applicants for engagement on the GDS Online Portal. The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be based on physical verification of the original documents by the Divisional or unit Head of the Division or unit where the vacancy is notified.



The recruitment drive is being held to fill 21,413 GDS vacancies in India Post.



Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on India Post GDS merit list link.

Step 3: A new page will open where the merit list will be available state wise.

Step 4: Click on the state you want to check the merit list for.

Step 5: The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the merit list and download it.

