2 More Pak Sympathisers Arrested In Assam, Total Arrests Reach 92

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that two persons have been arrested in the state for expressing their 'pro-Pakistan' stand on social media.

The arrests happened from Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts in the state.

The persons have been identified as Sabikul Islam and Dulal Bora.

Islam was taken into custody from the Lakhimpur district while Bora was arrested by Nagaon police.

According to CM Sarma, a total of 92 anti-nationals are now lodged in jail for sympathising with Pakistan.

He said, "Our systems are constantly tracking anti-national posts on social media and taking action."

Among the 92 arrested people, the most prominent is the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam.

He was the first person to be arrested in the state for the "pro-Pakistan" stand.

Aminul Islam, an AIUDF MLA from Assam's Dhing Assembly constituency, was arrested on May 1 on sedition charges following his provocative statement regarding the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

In a video clip circulated on social media, the AIUDF leader is heard claiming that the Pahalgam and Pulwama attacks were part of a "government conspiracy".

Aminul Islam said, "Six years ago in Pulwama, when the RDX blast happened and 42 soldiers died, I said on that day that the Pulwama blast happened at the behest of a conspiracy of the Central government, and it was a conspiracy to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls."

He added that what happened in Pahalgam is that the "BJP has been peddling that the terrorists asked about religion and opened fire only on Hindus, and they let go of Muslims".

"But the victims said that the terrorists opened fire without asking about anybody's name, and I doubt that the nexus which was involved in the Pulwama attack in which RDX was used, is behind the Pahalgam incident," he said.

"If the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government does not conduct a fair investigation into the incident and tries to bring a division between Hindus and Muslims, I would believe that this incident happened because of a conspiracy," he added.

However, the AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal distanced himself from his party legislator's comments.

Ajmal said, "AIUDF stands with the government. The terrorists have no religion, and those who spread terrorism are against Islam."

