'Bhupen Borah Is Our Asset, I Apologise If Any Wrong Was Done': Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday praised Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, calling him a "strong Congress leader" and an "asset" to the party amid ongoing internal discussions within the state unit.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Gogoi said that senior party leaders held detailed deliberations with Borah for nearly three hours in an effort to address concerns.

"Bhupen Kumar Borah is our asset. He is fighting against evil. We held discussions with Bhupen Kumar Borah for the last three hours. He is a strong Congress leader. If any wrong was done, as a brother, I apologise to him," Gogoi said.

He further informed that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also spoke with Borah.

"Rahul Gandhi also spoke with Bhupen Kumar Borah," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah confirmed his resignation from the party, saying he has sent his resignation to the Congress high command but chose not to elaborate on the reasons immediately. Borah said he would provide details when he deems it necessary.

"I don't deem it necessary to speak on why I resigned. I have certainly resigned and sent my resignation to the high command... Whenever I think it necessary, I will call you and speak in detail," Borah told reporters.

While refraining from elaborating on the reasons behind his decision, Borah hinted that the developments stemmed from internal issues beginning with the Behali episode.

"You know a little about why I resigned; everyone knows it. All of this started from Behali," he said.

He also hinted at dissatisfaction regarding internal decision-making processes within the party, particularly in connection with participation in the Majuli yatra.

"I have told the PCC chief that if the Congress party can't even decide on who they want with them in the Majuli yatra, then we need to look at the future of the party," Borah remarked.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)