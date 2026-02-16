3-Time MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal Quits Congress To Join Regional Outfit In Assam

Three-time Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, representing the Assam's Goalpara West constituency, has formally joined the regional political party Raijor Dal In what is been seen as a shock move ahead of the Assembly Election - especially as it comes on the heels of former Assam Congress state president Bhupen Bora's resignation.

The event took place in presence of Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who said it was a "historic day" for the party. Mandal said he was happy to be inducted.

"Yes, I am very happy that I am allowed to join the Raijor Dal party under the leadership of Akhil Gogoi, who is a young and energetic leader and is following a Left ideology, which I have liked very much since my student life," Mandal said.

Mandal said he believes Raijor Dal will provide him with more of an opportunity to work for the people and the region. He also clarified that he has no grievance against the Congress, but feels that Raijor Dal offers him more space to work.

"The Congress is a large party, a national party, and having so many leaderships. I have no grievance with the party, but from my point of view, I find here more space to work for the people and for the party," he said.

Gogoi said the joining of Mandal marks a milestone for the party as it strengthens its presence in the Assam Legislative Assembly. He also claimed that another senior Congress MLA will join the party on Tuesday, which will increase the party's strength to three in the Assembly.

"Tomorrow, the three-time MLA of Baghbor, Sharman Ali Ahmed will join our party. So, from tomorrow, our number will increase from one to three," Gogoi added.

Akhil Gogoi also expressed confidence that Raijor Dal will significantly expand its political influence in the 2026 Assembly elections. "That is why we are trying to win at least 15 MLAs in the election of 2026. And in 2031, we will try to form government," he said.

