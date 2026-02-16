BJP Leader Faces Police Case Over Alleged Obscene Remarks Against Congress MP S Jothimani

A political row has erupted in Tamil Nadu after BJP's Karur district president Senthilnathan VV was named in a police case for allegedly making obscene and sexually explicit remarks against Congress woman MP S Jothimani, who represents the Karur Lok Sabha constituency.

An FIR has been registered at the Karur Town Police Station. The local congress leader alleges that the BJP leader made "sexually coloured, degrading, intimidating and defamatory" statements against the elected woman MP during a public protest meeting on February 10 near the Head Post Office in Karur.

According to the FIR copy accessed, the complainant stated that the speech amounted to a "direct sexual attack on the dignity of a woman delivered in a public forum through amplified sound," and accused the BJP leader of intentionally humiliating the MP and outraging her modesty.

The FIR also alleges that references to "sexual submission and concubinage" were made to degrade and shame the MP in a public forum. The complaint further alleges that the remarks created a "real and imminent threat" to her safety and were calculated to incite hostility and public unrest.

In a video shared by Jothimani on social media, which NDTV cannot independently verify, the BJP leader is purportedly heard saying: "Jothimani ought to be deported from the country" and used crude words to describe the MP.

Reacting strongly, Jothimani alleged the remarks were obscene, defamatory and sexually explicit, aimed at publicly shaming her as a woman representative. "It's a shame. I am sharing the video to expose this person", Jothimani told NDTV.

Speaking to NDTV, Senthilnathan denied any vulgar intent and refused to apologise.

"Stepney is an additional car tyre. It wasn't spoken in that derogatory sense. I said it in a casual way," he said. He claimed the protest was against an alleged attempt by certain women MPs, including Jothimani, to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, an accusation denied by the MP and opposition leaders. The opposition has since moved a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over this issue.

When asked if he would apologise, Senthilnathan said, "Why should I apologise? She has to apologise for bringing this kind of a shame to India."

Police have registered the case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to words, sounds or gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman, statements conducing to public mischief, criminal defamation, read with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The controversy comes on a day, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran expressed regret over his derogatory remarks made against actor Trisha during criticism of actor Vijay, triggering public outrage.

