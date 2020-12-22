GDS Recruitment: India Post Announces Over 4,000 Vacancies In Karnataka, Gujarat Circle

GDS recruitment 2020: India post announces jobs in Karnataka, Gujarat postal circle.

The Department of Posts, India Post, has announced to fill a total of 4269 vacancies in Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in Karnataka and Gujarat postal circle. GDS post includes Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak posts. The pay scale of the branch postmaster post is Rs 12,000 and for other posts is Rs 10,000. Application forms are available on the official website of India Post. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till January 20, 2021.

The minimum educational qualification required for this job is Class 10 pass and candidate must have secured passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English language. The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years.

Candidates will be required to provide Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government, State Government, Universities, Boards or Private Institutions Organizations. "This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class XII or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon," it is mentioned in the notification.

Meanwhile, the result of the GDS selection for Assam postal circle has been declared. The result is available on the official website of the India Post.

