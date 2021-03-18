FSSAI To Conduct Skill Test For Personal Assistant Post In April

FSSAI personal assistant skill test will be held on April 7.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will conduct the skill test for the personal assistant post on April 7. A total of 126 candidates have been shortlisted by the FSSAI for the skill test on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the exam held on October 10 and 11.

"All the candidates qualified for the skill test are hereby informed that the date of skill test has been scheduled on April 7. The centre for the skill test shall be in Delhi only," the FSSAI has said in an official notification.

"Intimation letter will be sent to qualified candidates in due course on the registered email," the notice also reads.

The FSSAI had announced a recruitment drive to fill 275 vacancies in 13 administrative and non-administrative posts in March 2019. The first round test, a computer based exam, was held from July 24 to 26 last year. The result was declared on November 15, 2019. The second exam, a written test, was held in October in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati. On July 3, FSSAI announced that the exam dates were rescheduled to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and suspension of train services.

