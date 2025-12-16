Food Regulator Asks States To Launch Drive Against Adulterated Milk Products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all states and Union Territories to launch a special nationwide enforcement drive to curb adulteration and misbranding of milk and milk products, including paneer and khoya, amid rising concerns over food safety and public health.

Sources in the food regulator said the directive has been issued under Section 16(5) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which empowers FSSAI to take urgent measures in the interest of consumer health. The move follows multiple reports from across the country pointing to widespread adulteration and misbranding of dairy products.

According to officials, such products are often being manufactured and sold by illegal and unlicensed entities, posing serious risks to consumers. The regulator has reiterated that passing off adulterated or analogue products as genuine milk-based items is a clear violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act and related regulations.

Under the special enforcement drive, State Food Safety Departments and FSSAI's Regional Offices have been instructed to conduct intensive inspections of units involved in the production, storage and sale of milk and milk products. The inspections will cover both licensed or registered food business operators as well as unlicensed entities.

Food Safety Officers have also been directed to collect enforcement samples of milk, paneer and khoya in accordance with prescribed procedures. In addition, authorities will verify the licensing and registration status of businesses dealing in these products.

Traceability, Strict Action On Violators

An FSSAI official said the advisory mandates traceability exercises in cases where samples are found non-conforming or where suspicious patterns emerge. This is aimed at identifying the source of adulteration and exposing illegal manufacturing units and supply chains.

Strict enforcement measures have been ordered wherever violations are detected. These include the seizure of unsafe food items, suspension or cancellation of licences, closure of illegal units, and recall and destruction of adulterated products.

Monitoring And Inter-State Coordination

To ensure effective monitoring, states and Union Territories have been asked to promptly upload all relevant data on the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS). This will enable consolidation and analysis at the FSSAI headquarters.

Emphasising the need for coordinated action, the regulator has also called for stronger inter-state coordination and the development of local intelligence to check the movement of adulterated and misbranded dairy products between states. The personal oversight of Commissioners of Food Safety and FSSAI Regional Directors has been sought to ensure swift and strict implementation of the directions.

FSSAI officials said the nationwide drive is aimed at reinforcing consumer trust, preventing food fraud and ensuring the availability of safe and authentic milk products across the country.